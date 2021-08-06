Back 4 Blood devs on cross-play compromises and the power of Xbox Game Pass
Back 4 Blood feels like a game totally suited for the time we're living in. After a year and a half of social isolation, so many of us are craving community. As we make clear in our Back 4 Blood beta hands-on preview, Turtle Rock Studios' co-op survival shooter feels like it is going to fill that gap, giving friend groups that have become exhausted with video chats a new excuse to get together.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0