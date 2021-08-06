Back 4 Blood devs on cross-play compromises and the power of Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have two new games to play, but not two ordinary games. Typically, Xbox Game Pass is updated with Xbox One and Xbox Series X games. This week, in addition to these type of games, it's also been updated with two original Xbox games that when combined are 37 years old. One of these games is a certified cult classic while the other is from the "Platinum Hits" collection. Suffice to say, nostalgic Xbox gamers are excited to see them added.