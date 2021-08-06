Will we need COVID-19 booster shots? An Oklahoma expert weighs in
With more than 1.6 million Oklahomans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some are now wondering: will booster shots be necessary to ensure strong protection against the virus?. For now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say no — the agencies are still studying whether booster doses may be necessary, particularly for immunocompromised people who may not have developed a strong immune response after vaccination.www.oklahoman.com
