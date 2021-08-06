Cancel
Evictions

Eviction Restriction Showdown

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Millions of Americans have faced eviction during the economic crunch sparked by the COVID crisis. After...

Slate

Julián Castro: Biden’s “Time Is Running Out”

As the COVID crisis sickened or killed millions of Americans, it also pushed many of the most vulnerable citizens out of work and into economic desperation. Renters who saw their jobs disappear or hours cut have faced eviction and the health consequences of becoming homeless during a pandemic. After much debate, and what some activists see as foot dragging, the Biden administration finally extended the eviction moratorium this week, meaning that more Americans will be able to stay in their homes. One of the people responsible for turning up the heat on the eviction issue is Julián Castro. He’s the former mayor of San Antonio, the former housing and urban development secretary, and a 2020 presidential candidate. He’s now the host of the Our America podcast. On Friday’s episode of A Word, I spoke with Castro about the eviction crisis and why progressives are demanding stronger presidential action on issues like housing and voting rights. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Washington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Click10.com

Is DeSantis-Biden showdown all about the campaign trail?

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Remember that spirit of support last month? The collaboration between President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis?. They’re not in Surfside anymore. Day three of the air assault involved the president responding “Governor who?” when asked the latest question about DeSantis’ differing position on COVID-19 mandates.
arcamax.com

Setting the stage for the next debt limit showdown

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are laying down their markers for yet another standoff over meeting the government’s debt obligations, and they have plenty of history to guide them on how these things go. This time, Senate Republicans are daring Democrats to go it alone...
DFW Community News
DFW Community News

Inside the Texas Democratic Legislators’ Hectic Month in Washington, D.C.

State representative Carl Sherman sat in the last row of the private charter jet, brooding about having to miss celebrating his wedding anniversary for the first time in 34 years. He was bound for Washington, D.C., with 50 other Democratic legislators, making a risky, high-profile attempt to derail a voter-restriction bill they regarded as voter suppression. Without a quorum in the Texas House—which requires 100 of its 150 members to be present to conduct business—the Republican-led chamber would stand idle. Stay gone for 26 days, and the special legislative session, which Greg Abbott had convened in early July, would draw to a close.
Washington Times

Biden’s truly bizarre behavior draws renewed scrutiny

President Joe Biden, 78, last week delivered a rambling and bizarre answer to a question from CNN host Don Lemon that prompted renewed questions about his mental acuity. “When will children under 12 be able to get vaccinated?” Lemon asked. Here’s Biden answer (and we swear we’re not making this up):
GovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
CNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Salon
Salon

Texas Democrats win lawsuit against Gov. Abbott

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Twenty-two Texas House Democrats sued some of the state's top Republican leaders in federal court in...
Washington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Fox News
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
Washington Examiner

Mike Rowe is right about the unvaccinated

Over the weekend, television host Mike Rowe responded to a user on Facebook who had asked him why he didn’t do more to encourage his viewers to get the coronavirus vaccines. Rowe’s response was one of the better I’ve seen: He said he had gotten vaccinated as soon as he was able, that he believed the vaccines work, but he understands the reasons why so many people are still hesitant.
MSNBC

Dean: Covid-19 will end mini-Trump's Florida career like it ended Trump's presidency

As Florida's Covid-19 caseload breaks the state's own all-time records, doctor and former governor Howard Dean appraises the troubled record of Florida Governor DeSantis, giving him an 'F' on substance. Dean says Desantis, who has styled himself after Donald Trump, will find Covid-19 dealing him the same political fate as Trump in this interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. (The interview was part of a longer reported segment documenting DeSantis' record.)Aug. 11, 2021.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Texas Supreme Court rules runaway Democrats CAN be arrested after returning from D.C. if they don't show up for GOP session on voting bill

The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state Democrats can be arrested if they fail to show up for the Republican's session on voting rights. Texas Governor Greg Abbott vowed to arrest more than 50 Democratic lawmakers who left the state on July 12, denying the state House of Representatives the quorum required to approve the voting legislation on his special-session agenda.

