Can America Fix Its Trains?

“American food is bland…” they said... I’ve had more than one dear friend from overseas share this sad assessment over the years. It’s usually not coming from a place of insult but genuine experience--the conversation is always interesting, because there’s both truth and misconception to the statement. Most of the times the topic has come up, it’s usually with a friend from a country where food is flavorful, well-spiced, and fresh like South Africa, India, Nepal, or portions of Europe—all places with incredible culinary traditions. A lot of these friends have also experienced the lowest common denominators of American food—heavily-processed burgers and fries, overcooked vegetables, flavorless meats, and the most blasé fare the country can offer…