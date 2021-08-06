Digging into therapeutic gardening for older adults

Serves as a UNC Wilmington Public Health Intern with Ability Garden at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Center for New Hanover County. The smells, the sounds, the overall feeling - just being in an environment around plants can have a therapeutic feel for so many of us. The atmosphere can be extremely calming in itself, but when gardening gets added into the equation it is brought to a whole new level. Being able to physically touch the soil and the plants adds to the therapeutic feel, creating immediate relaxation unlike anything else.