Wilmington, NC

Digging into therapeutic gardening for older adults

Star News Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServes as a UNC Wilmington Public Health Intern with Ability Garden at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Center for New Hanover County. The smells, the sounds, the overall feeling - just being in an environment around plants can have a therapeutic feel for so many of us. The atmosphere can be extremely calming in itself, but when gardening gets added into the equation it is brought to a whole new level. Being able to physically touch the soil and the plants adds to the therapeutic feel, creating immediate relaxation unlike anything else.

