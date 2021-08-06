Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Beau Bennett sheds new light on old Malkin/Adams feud

By rjnaugle2
PensBurgh
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pittsburgh Penguins forward Beau Bennett recently went on ‘The Cam & Strick Podcast’ hosted by fellow former NHLer Cam Janssen and hockey reporter Andy Strickland and shed some new light on a rather infamous team feud from a few years back. During the interview, Bennett was asked about the...

www.pensburgh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Cam Janssen
Person
Beau Bennett
Person
Dan Bylsma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feud#Baseball#Nhler Cam Janssen#The New York Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPensBurgh

Hockey world mourns passing of former Penguin GM Tony Esposito

The hockey world mourned the passing of Hall of Famer and legendary figure Tony Esposito on Tuesday. Esposito is best known for being one of the top goalies in the NHL during the 1970s, when he won multiple Vezina trophies with the Chicago Blackhawks. Later on, he was instrumental in starting the ownership for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the early 1990’s.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 5th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The focus of the...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Beau Bennett Tells Cam & Strick Podcast of Kessel Chirping Sid, Malkin vs. Adams Locker Room Fight

Former Pittsburgh Penguins first-round pick and notoriously fragile winger Beau Bennett isn’t a shy guy. The former NHL player who built a social media following with self-deprecating humor about his injury history which derailed what could have been a productive NHL career, or a wildly successful AHL stat sheet, dished to the Cam and Strick podcast a few inside scoops on a younger Penguins team including a locker room fight with Evgeni Malkin.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Former Penguins GM Passes Away, Bylsma Takes Low Rung Job

Tony Esposito was a legendary Chicago Blackhawks goalie who once invented a little webbing between his pads to take away the five-hole. That little invention didn’t last long, but Esposito made his mark on the game. Older Penguins fans will remember Esposito was the Pittsburgh Penguins last GM before Craig Patrick. In his brief 20-month tenure from April 1988 to December 1989, Esposito acquired Tom Barrasso and drafted Mark Recchi.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Carter scores career-high 4 goals, Penguins beat Sabres 8-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with an 8-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat Michael Houser three...
NHLBleacher Report

Way-Too-Early Predictions for Pending NHL Free Agents in 2022

It's been nearly two weeks since the NHL's free-agent market opened July 28. Almost all of the top unrestricted free agents signed. With the talent pool nearly drained, this is a good opportunity to look toward next summer's crop of potential UFA standouts. Long-established superstars such as Pittsburgh Penguins center...
NHLYardbarker

Penguins Should Consider Adding a Veteran Goalie for Training Camp

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Penguins made a few moves as the team tried to make themselves tougher to play against. While the additions of Brock McGinn and Danton Heinen up front should certainly provide depth to the forward group, management should consider bringing in a veteran goalie to training camp to ramp up the internal competition in the crease.
NHLPensBurgh

Where do the Penguins currently stand among Metropolitan Division teams?

We have reached the point in the NHL offseason where most of the significant moves around the league have already been made. The top free agents are all signed. There could still be some significant trades (Jack Eichel?), but most of the major ones probably already happened. Rosters may not...
NHLPensBurgh

PensBurgh Top 25 Under 25: #22 - Clayton Phillips

Our annual, 2021 version of the top players under the age of 25 in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Age: 21 (September 9, 1999) Acquired Via: 2017 NHL Draft (Third Round — #93) Highlights:. This goal, a power-play marker by Phillips, was his first of the 2020-21 season. It came in...
HockeyTMZ.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Dead At 78 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito -- one of greatest goalies EVER -- died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer ... NHL officials confirmed. "The hockey world will miss him greatly," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The NHL family extends its deepest sympathies to his wife, Marilyn, sons Mark [Kim] and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn."
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Maple Leafs Trade Defenseman To Bruins.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a trade on Monday. The team has acquired defenseman James Greenway and his signing rights from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In return the Leafs will receive "future considerations". Green was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Christian Dvorak Revealed.

The Boston Bruins lost a huge part of their lineup during free agency when they let center David Krejci take his time. Krejci ended up making a family decision which not only saw him walk away from the Bruins but walk away from the NHL all together as he headed back home to Europe to continue his hockey career.
NHLWLUC

NHL Hall of Famer, MTU standout Tony Esposito dies

CHICAGO, IL. (WLUC) - Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, quickly emerging as one of the league’s best goalies. He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLPosted by
Outsider.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Official Cause of Death Released

The Windy City isn’t the only place mourning the death of NHL phenom Tony Esposito. The All-Star hockey player was loved throughout the sporting industry, leaving behind a legacy. Officials released the cause of his death Tuesday. Sadly, the longtime goalie lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a spokesman said. Esposito was 78.
NHLletsgobruins.net

New Controversy Surrounding Tuukka Rask.

As the offseason rumbles on, public enemy #1 is once again Tuukka Rask. The unsigned Boston Bruins' goalie recently had surgery and is likely out until December-January. Many believe that Rask will be back with the Bruins around then however the B's signed Linus Ullmark to a 4 year contract just in case and he's looking like the Bruins goalie of the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy