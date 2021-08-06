Notre Dame Fans Need to Commit to a Gameday Color

Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to apparel, with the university itself and licensed vendors producing merchandise in a wide variety of colors. In addition to the school’s official navy blue and gold, green in all shades is used frequently and has a rich history at the school. And Notre Dame, being the business-savvy school that it is, also ensures fan apparel is always available in fashion-friendly colors such as gray (both solid and heather), lighter blues, white, etc, with school colors serving as accents rather than the primary color on a t-shirt or sweatshirt. It’s a fluid landscape where the fanbase owns and sports a wide variety of different shades, rather than forming a monochromatic wave like fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers or Texas Longhorns.