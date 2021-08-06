Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/6/21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery could be back in the rotation early next week, according to manager Aaron Boone. Both starters are set to come off the COVID-19 IL this weekend in Chicago and if their bullpen sessions go well, they could pitch as soon as Monday, when the Yankees will play a makeup game against the Angels in The Bronx. A doubleheader against the Red Sox follows on Tuesday, so the Yankees will need plenty of depth after Jameson Taillon and Nestor Cortes are set to go Saturday and Sunday in Chicago.