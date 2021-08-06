Cancel
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/6/21

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe situation looked pretty dicey on Thursday night. The Yankees had. Gary Sánchez to the COVID-IL, the Mariners had a late lead, and considering that New York had no planned starter for Friday, the team was staring back-to-back losses in the eye. Thankfully, Joey Gallo picked a good time for his first homer in pinstripes, a beautiful, arcing 331-foot poke into the short porch. It didn’t even rank among the five furthest-hit balls on Thursday (condolences to Jonathan Davis’ 380-foot fly out), but it didn’t matter. The Yankees were up, and they held that lead despite a very shaky Aroldis Chapman.

