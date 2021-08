The United States will compete in the 4x400m mixed relay final at the Tokyo Olympics after the team's disqualification was overturned. On Friday night at Olympic Stadium, Team USA won their qualifying heat for the relay with Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson, and Bryce Deadmon. However, the team was disqualified following the race due to an error in the first exchange between Godwin and Irby, where Irby was standing outside the designated zone when the baton was passed.