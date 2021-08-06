Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Technology Companies

Sacramento Business Journal
 6 days ago

Technology companies on this list have offices in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer or Yolo counties. Not all responded to inquiries. Among them were: Infor Public Sector Inc., which ranked No. 12 last year; AgreeYa Solutions Inc., which ranked No. 14; Coveka, which ranked No. 15; HM Clause, which ranked No. 16; IDEXX Laboratories, which ranked No. 16; RFgen Software, which ranked No. 38; and Fortuna Business Management Consulting Inc., which ranked No. 45.

Sacramento Business Journal

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

