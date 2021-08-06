Extreme heat could mean more skin cancer. This simple solution can help
It may be a surprise that Vermont, a Northern and relatively temperate state, has one of the highest (if not the highest) rates of melanoma in the country. That’s likely due to a range of reasons, including a largely white, older population; but also active and outdoor lifestyles, and tendencies to capitalize on intense bursts of the sun when it does emerge. That latter behavior may become more common: As temperatures rise, increasing the number of warm days in traditionally cooler places (and during typically cooler seasons), people might spend more time outdoors, increasing their exposure to carcinogenic ultraviolet radiation.www.fastcompany.com
Comments / 0