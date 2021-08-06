Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Extreme heat could mean more skin cancer. This simple solution can help

By Talib Visram
Fast Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be a surprise that Vermont, a Northern and relatively temperate state, has one of the highest (if not the highest) rates of melanoma in the country. That’s likely due to a range of reasons, including a largely white, older population; but also active and outdoor lifestyles, and tendencies to capitalize on intense bursts of the sun when it does emerge. That latter behavior may become more common: As temperatures rise, increasing the number of warm days in traditionally cooler places (and during typically cooler seasons), people might spend more time outdoors, increasing their exposure to carcinogenic ultraviolet radiation.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Skin Cancer#Cancer Prevention#Brightguard#Americans#Uv#Sunscreen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancermibluesperspectives.com

Skin Cancer: Start Protecting Yourself Today

More people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In fact, one in five Americans will be diagnosed in their lifetime. Statistics like these are why experts encourage preventive steps to keep your skin healthy and safe. But first, you need to know what you’re dealing with. There are four primary types of skin cancer:
MilitaryDayton Daily News

Keep sun safety in mind to prevent skin cancer

Whether you spend time outdoors hiking, swimming or just relaxing in the backyard, exposure to the sun’s harmful rays must be a priority. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 3 million people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S., leading to about 2,000 deaths. That’s more than cancers of the prostate, breast, lung, colon, uterus, ovaries and pancreas combined.
Cancerhealthing.ca

Cream could treat common skin cancer

A topical cream known as remetinostat has demonstrated the ability to effectively treat basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer in the world. The results of the Phase II clinical trial, which were published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, showed the cream is a first-in-class inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) — meaning it can arrest tumour development — that may present a safe alternative to the surgical intervention typically necessary for patients. While systemic HDAC inhibiters have previously shown promise as a method of treatment, concerns over toxicity have impeded development. Remetinostat, on the other hand, was engineered to lose potency once absorbed into the skin, confining its cancer-fighting abilities to the specific area treated by the cream.
CancerNational Science Foundation (press release)

Robotic neck brace can help analyze cancer treatment impacts

New device could help guide recovery after treatment for head and neck cancer. A new robotic neck brace developed by researchers at Columbia University Engineering and colleagues at Columbia's Department of Otolaryngology may help doctors analyze the impact of cancer treatments on the neck mobility of patients and guide their recovery.
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

How extreme heat affects our pets—and how to help them

Cats, dogs, and rabbits don’t deal with heat like humans do. As heat waves become increasingly common, veterinarians call for extra vigilance. Record-setting heat scorching parts of the U.S. has sent many wild animals into crisis: baby birds jumping from nests, mussels boiling in their shells, and bears braving public beaches to get a drink of water.
Cancerlvb.com

Let There Be Light, But Not Too Much: Experts Weigh in on Skin Cancer

We came. We tanned. We burned … often because we ignored scientific warnings about the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) light. As a result, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., and the numbers are growing, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). About 5 million people seek medical treatment for skin cancer each year, adding about $8 billion to the nation’s healthcare bill and costing $100 million in productivity losses.
CancerPosted by
UPI News

Experimental gel could be non-surgical option for common skin cancers

An experimental gel has shown early promise in treating the most common form of skin cancer -- hinting at a potential alternative to surgery in the future. Researchers tested the gel in 30 patients with basal cell carcinoma, or BCC, a skin cancer diagnosed in more than 3 million Americans each year. The tumors rarely spread and are highly curable, usually through surgical removal.
CancerPosted by
Fox News

Health officials warn over melanoma as summer heats up: How to prevent deadly skin cancer

New York health officials issued warnings on melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer, over social media Wednesday as residents take to the outdoors under the summer sun. "Skin cancer most often develops on skin exposed to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation (rays), but skin cancer can occur anywhere on the body," according to the New York Department of Health. Three kinds of skin cancer include basal, squamous and melanoma, the last of which is deemed most dangerous due to its potential to spread elsewhere in the body.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

One Key Question Can Help Spot Skin Cancer

Last Updated: August 11, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When a suspicious skin lesion sends you scurrying to a dermatologist, asking for a full-body skin check could save your life. Dermatologists are twice as likely to find skin cancer with a full-body check, a new study reveals....
Beauty & FashionPosted by
North Dallas Gazette

How to protect your Black skin from cancer

With California fully reopening and with summer here, many people can hardly wait to spend more time outdoors walking, biking, hiking, camping and swimming after more than a year mainly indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although that is welcome news for families and outdoor enthusiasts, we cannot forget an...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerTahoe Daily Tribune

Healthy Tahoe: 5 facts you may not know about skin cancer

Your skin has many important jobs, such as protecting your body, helping to maintain your temperature, and generating vitamin D. Yet sometimes your skin doesn’t get the care and protection it needs. While some sun exposure helps the body make vitamin D and improve your mood, more than a small...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Extreme Heat Could Possibly Prompt Power Outage and Shortage of Water

An exceptional drought in the West, together with desiccated lakes and reservoirs, implies there will be insufficient water for hydroelectric energy, farms, and domestic use. There are signs of a dry present and future across the western United States. From wildfires blazing across the Pacific Northwest to the shrink reservoirs in California, it seems the earth is very parched for the second summer consecutively.
EnvironmentPosted by
High Country News

Extreme heat is here to stay

The other day I took a walk along the beach in the morning before the clouds lifted. A steady breeze and the moist coastal air kept things cool enough to warrant a jacket. The high that day reached a rather pleasant 69 degrees Fahrenheit. By afternoon, it was warm in the sun, cool in the shade and comfortable all around: 69 degrees is well within the temperature range at which a human animal can live and thrive. But 110 (the high in the coastal town of Quillayute, Washington, on June 28) is not; nor is 116 (the high in Portland, Oregon, on June 28); or 117 (Las Vegas, June 20); or 118 (Dallesport, Washington, June 28); or 119 (Phoenix, June 20); or 121 (Lytton, British Columbia, June 29); and especially not 125 (Needles, California, June 20); and forget about 130, one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded on Earth (Death Valley, July 11). During this spate of record-breaking temperatures in the West, hundreds of people died.
Beauty & FashionKATU.com

Sunscreen & Skin Cancer Prevention

During the summer, even when we're not experiencing intense heat, protecting your skin from the sun is important to your health. But not all sunscreens are created equal. Lincoln Graves spoke with Andrew Bodmer, a physician assistant with Providence Healh & Services, about how the consistent use of sunscreen helps to prevent long-term harm to your health.
CancerLoudoun Times.com

Ashburn high schooler develops app to help detect skin cancer

Combining his passion for medicine and interest in machine learning, Ashburn's Anurag Gottipati recently created an image-recognition program called DermaDiagnosis to identify malignant melanoma. Gottipati, a rising senior at Rock Ridge High School and the Academies of Loudoun, has developed an interest in medical research over the past couple of...
Williamsville, NYBuffalo News

Chronic pain can have a simple, safe solution

As the world begins getting back to the “new normal” all of us are excited to start back doing the things we love. Whether that means playing in a recreational sports league or finishing that DIY home improvement project, chronic pain in the back, neck, arms and legs can’t be what keeps us on the sidelines any longer than we have been already.

Comments / 0

Community Policy