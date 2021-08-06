Cancel
Wyandotte County, KS

UG Mayor Alvey blocking a vote on badly needed municipal ID and immigration reform

By Editorials
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyandotte County residents who support an inclusive, vibrant community must press their case for an immediate vote on a new municipal identification program. That means a Unified Government vote on the “Safe and Welcoming” ordinance before the November election. And it means rejecting candidates who oppose it, including Mayor David Alvey, who has refused to allow an open debate on the plan.

www.kansascity.com

