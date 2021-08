Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is planning to sue Kansas City for its plans to reinstate a mask mandate related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the new indoor mask mandate Wednesday, July 28. The new mask order takes effect Monday, Aug. 2, and will be in effect in public places for everyone 5 and older, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not. The order, unless repealed before then, will be in effect at least through 12:01 a.m. Aug. 28.