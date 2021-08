Joe Biden has urged Afghainstan’s leadership to “fight for their nation” after the Taliban tightened their grip, taking another provincial capital overnight. Faizabad, the provincial capital of northern Badakhshan, fell overnight to the Taliban, according to report. It comes after Pul-e-Khumri, capital of the northern province of Baghlan, was taken by the insurgents, according to residents who reported Afghan security forces retreating toward the Kelagi desert.