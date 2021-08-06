Liberty school board member rejects equity work, disrespects district diversity officer
Liberty School Board member Scott Connor needs a lesson in manners. His behavior at a recent school board meeting was unbecoming of a public official. Connor repeatedly referred to Andrea Dixon-Seahorn, a Black woman and the district’s first chief equity officer, by her first name. Several times Connor interrupted Dixon-Seahorn as she tried to answer questions about equity training in the district.www.kansascity.com
