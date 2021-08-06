Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Fastest-Growing Woman-Owned Businesses in Greater Baltimore

Posted by 
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 6 days ago

Information for this List was obtained via surveys completed by company representatives; Companies have to be at least 51% women-owned and have revenue of at least $500,000 in 2019; Companies also must be headquartered in Greater Baltimore, which we define as Baltimore City as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Harford counties.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Real estate Leads - August 6, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Maryland StatePosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Maryland's $68B pension fund reports best performance in 35 years

Maryland's pension fund grew more than $13 billion to nearly $67.9 billion during the most recent fiscal year for its best performance since 1985. The Maryland State Retirement and Pension System announced Tuesday that the fund returned a record-setting 26.7%, net of fees, for the fiscal year ending June 30. The results far exceeded the system’s annual goal of a 7.40% return and its policy benchmark of 24.41%.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Interim Homes--Premium Furnished Housing

For those needing temporary accommodations, There’s nothing like coming home after a long day at work to someplace that feels like, well, home—someplace where one can cook a nice dinner and relax in front of the TV or visit with friends. Perhaps they would like to do laundry or slip in a little extra work before drifting off to sleep on a high-quality mattress dressed in comfy sheets and extra pillows. Anne Cecere, president of Interim Homes, knows that no hotel or extended stay facility will ever feel like home, nor will they ever be able to truly personalize their services to the wants and needs of every customer. Her company, however, can and does. “Interim Homes has 20 years of experience in the industry, and we have access to a network of apartments regionally and globally. We’ve grown well-beyond the Baltimore-Washington area and have created an international footprint to help our clients wherever their journey takes them. We deliver solutions for corporate, government, insurance, medical, and intern housing needs, and we do so in a manner that is professional and personalized.” Interim Homes’ differentiator is “an extremely human approach.” Anne and her team are hands-on and always put themselves in “other people’s shoes”—and that includes guests, corporate clients, and property managers. “For one, we don’t have an outsourced call center. When needs or questions arise, all calls go directly to an experienced team member who has access to the information necessary to help with 24/7 on-call support.” She and her team also offer area onboarding. They can provide new guests meet-and-greets and offer recommendations for everything from grocery stores and restaurants to commuting patterns. The Interim Homes team also ensures that every apartment is attractive, modern, tastefully decorated, and well stocked including all towels, linens, kitchen appliances, dishes, and more. An in-house Guest Services team is available to handle all requests, and many offer on-site concierge services. Years of building relationships with property managers has helped the firm secure apartments in areas that are attractive, convenient, and geographically desirable. “Another differentiator for us is that we adhere to a strict set of internal standards.” The Interim Homes team follows its trademarked “175 Points of Excellence Inspection” so that every detail is reviewed and optimized prior to guest arrival. Interim Homes is proud to be a certified woman-owned small business. With this certification, the company can help both corporations and government agencies meet supplier diversity goals and ensure that 100% of their short-term housing budgets are spent with a small woman-owned business. “We’re also active members of the Corporate Housing Providers Association [CHPA], a professional trade association dedicated to supporting corporate housing providers and educating its members with the latest industry trends and data,” says Anne Cecere. “Through CHPA, we gain insight and share best practices so that the entire Interim Homes team can remain a trusted corporate housing partner to all its guests and clients.” About Interim Homes-- Interim Homes is a Maryland corporation providing fully furnished short-term accommodations internationally, with a major presence in the Baltimore market. We work with corporations, government agencies, and individuals seeking comfortable housing solutions for extended business travel, relocation, medical treatment, or any short-term housing need. All Interim Homes corporate apartments feature premium furniture and housewares, full-sized appliances, cable, and Wi-Fi with more square footage than extended-stay hotel options. It is our company pledge to provide seamless temporary housing solutions that consistently meet or exceed our customer's expectations. Interim Homes was formed by its president Anne Cecere and has been serving clients’ temporary housing needs since 2006. Our team consists of housing professionals holding a combined 90+ years of real estate and corporate housing experience. Interim Homes is a certified woman owned small business (WOSB) and has held a GSA contract with the Federal Government since 2012. We are proud members of the Greater Washington Employee Relocation Council (GWERC) and the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA.)
Tokyo, JPPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

8 things you need to know this morning

The BBJ's Digital Editor Carley Milligan, our usual "8 Things" writer on Tuesdays, is enjoying some well-deserved time off. Hope you're planning on doing the same amid the dog days of August. This steamy month earned its nickname for a reason. Despite a cooler start to August, the heat will...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: An Owings Mills consulting firm

Baltimore-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended July 30. Year-to-date through July 30, the court recorded 26 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 21% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

A Culinary Institution since 1997

Golden West Cafe is a woman owned business and a beloved Baltimore culinary institution since 1997. We serve Americana cuisine and Southwest comfort food, rooted in traditional New Mexican specialties. After opening in a tiny space on “The Avenue” in Hampden, Golden West relocated to its current, larger space in 2003, in order to accommodate the constantly expanding crowd of loyal regulars and curious new customers. Samantha Claassen, owner and operator, started from the bottom and worked her way through the ranks, from a host, to manager, partner and then owner. For many years, Samantha has been working within the local Merchants association to assist in growing community outreach through food drives, pride initiatives, and during the shutdown, led classes for merchants to help them with their online presence and social media marketing. She also provided groceries for furloughed staff and friends of the restaurant in need. Golden West led a group of restaurants in raising funds and gathering masks donations for teachers returning to school pre-vaccine. They gathered 40,000 KN95 masks for Baltimore City School Teachers! In 2012 Golden West created a takeout window for the early morning and late night crowd offering freshly prepared foods like tacos, breakfast burritos, waffles and vegan selections. 2012 was the same year they started their own Vegan Week which later led us to co-found Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week. It was the first Vegan Restaurant Week in the Nation and has inspired cities across the country to do the same. In another “first”, The Golden West added a service fee to all checks to assist in providing access to health insurance, 401k plans with matching and pay equity for staff. This fee is uncommon in Baltimore but provides staff the best support an employer can offer,and it ensures fair pay for all. It eliminates the need to tip while providing staff benefits that are unheard of in our industry. The Golden West is a collection of favorite foods, a community organizer, an industry presence that is looking toward the future. We pride ourselves on the service and support we provide to our community and our staff and continue to strive for excellence in those areas as we continue to grow and evolve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy