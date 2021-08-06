Fastest-Growing Woman-Owned Businesses in Greater Baltimore

For those needing temporary accommodations, There’s nothing like coming home after a long day at work to someplace that feels like, well, home—someplace where one can cook a nice dinner and relax in front of the TV or visit with friends. Perhaps they would like to do laundry or slip in a little extra work before drifting off to sleep on a high-quality mattress dressed in comfy sheets and extra pillows. Anne Cecere, president of Interim Homes, knows that no hotel or extended stay facility will ever feel like home, nor will they ever be able to truly personalize their services to the wants and needs of every customer. Her company, however, can and does. “Interim Homes has 20 years of experience in the industry, and we have access to a network of apartments regionally and globally. We’ve grown well-beyond the Baltimore-Washington area and have created an international footprint to help our clients wherever their journey takes them. We deliver solutions for corporate, government, insurance, medical, and intern housing needs, and we do so in a manner that is professional and personalized.” Interim Homes’ differentiator is “an extremely human approach.” Anne and her team are hands-on and always put themselves in “other people’s shoes”—and that includes guests, corporate clients, and property managers. “For one, we don’t have an outsourced call center. When needs or questions arise, all calls go directly to an experienced team member who has access to the information necessary to help with 24/7 on-call support.” She and her team also offer area onboarding. They can provide new guests meet-and-greets and offer recommendations for everything from grocery stores and restaurants to commuting patterns. The Interim Homes team also ensures that every apartment is attractive, modern, tastefully decorated, and well stocked including all towels, linens, kitchen appliances, dishes, and more. An in-house Guest Services team is available to handle all requests, and many offer on-site concierge services. Years of building relationships with property managers has helped the firm secure apartments in areas that are attractive, convenient, and geographically desirable. “Another differentiator for us is that we adhere to a strict set of internal standards.” The Interim Homes team follows its trademarked “175 Points of Excellence Inspection” so that every detail is reviewed and optimized prior to guest arrival. Interim Homes is proud to be a certified woman-owned small business. With this certification, the company can help both corporations and government agencies meet supplier diversity goals and ensure that 100% of their short-term housing budgets are spent with a small woman-owned business. “We’re also active members of the Corporate Housing Providers Association [CHPA], a professional trade association dedicated to supporting corporate housing providers and educating its members with the latest industry trends and data,” says Anne Cecere. “Through CHPA, we gain insight and share best practices so that the entire Interim Homes team can remain a trusted corporate housing partner to all its guests and clients.” About Interim Homes-- Interim Homes is a Maryland corporation providing fully furnished short-term accommodations internationally, with a major presence in the Baltimore market. We work with corporations, government agencies, and individuals seeking comfortable housing solutions for extended business travel, relocation, medical treatment, or any short-term housing need. All Interim Homes corporate apartments feature premium furniture and housewares, full-sized appliances, cable, and Wi-Fi with more square footage than extended-stay hotel options. It is our company pledge to provide seamless temporary housing solutions that consistently meet or exceed our customer's expectations. Interim Homes was formed by its president Anne Cecere and has been serving clients’ temporary housing needs since 2006. Our team consists of housing professionals holding a combined 90+ years of real estate and corporate housing experience. Interim Homes is a certified woman owned small business (WOSB) and has held a GSA contract with the Federal Government since 2012. We are proud members of the Greater Washington Employee Relocation Council (GWERC) and the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA.)