How American Jews lost by winning

The notion of giving parents extra voting power is one of those conservative ideas — like the flat tax and privatizing Social Security — that makes for an interesting thought experiment. But it's also one of those conservative ideas that seems a lot less interesting when politicians put their spin on it. Here's how Hillbilly Elegy author and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance recently framed the issue at a conservative gathering: "Why is this just a normal fact of American life that the leaders of our country should be people who don't have a personal indirect stake in it via their own offspring, via their own children and grandchildren?"