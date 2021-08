After the Blue Jays made a pair of trades ahead of the trade deadline on Friday, how has their pitching depth chart changed?. Thankfully it’s transformed an awful lot, which is a good thing with how clear the need for pitching upgrades was before the latest flurry of moves. The rotation has been a surprising strength for the Blue Jays this season, but there was a need for a true impact arm near the top of the rotation, and some reinforcements for the bullpen as well.