CANTON The Cleveland Browns should take a cue from last week's groundbreaking for the Marion Motley statue. The Browns should retire Motley's number. The Motley statue will be at "the triangle" in Stadium Park, down the hill from where the big, fast legend played at Fawcett Stadium for McKinley High School. The triangle also is a gateway to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where Motley was enshrined in 1968.