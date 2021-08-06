Cancel
City sees uptick in cemetery plot sales

By Robin Delaney editor@dailydem.com
Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

City officials expect to sell, on average, 32 cemetery plots a year to those pre-arranging funeral arrangements, but to date, 26 have already been sold – many since May. “And there’s a gentleman I’m working with, and I’m meeting soon with a couple looking to purchase 4 spots, City Clerk Melinda Blind said. “Some want to see the space for themselves, some just deal with maps and I email them the information.”

