Tallmadge brothers crowned Princes of Twins Day Festival

Nicholas Silbaugh has brown eyes and brown hair. His brother Tommy has blue eyes and blond hair, and as Tommy emphatically points out, he's taller. "People are always surprised when they find out they're twins," the Tallmadge seventh graders' mom Becky Silbaugh said. "Especially when they were little, Nick was a lot bigger, so people were confused because they looked six months apart. Nick was always taller until two or three years ago, and then Tommy passed him."