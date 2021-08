The Dixie fire raging through northern California has destroyed another 550 homes, becoming one of the most destructive in state history. The fire, which is the largest wildfire burning in the US, has all but leveled the town of Greenville and is still threatening a dozen small towns in the Sierra Nevada. It has already burned more than 2,000 sq km (780 sq miles), officials said on Wednesday, and has destroyed more than 1,000 single-family homes since erupting in mid-July. It is 30% contained.