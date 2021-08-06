Cancel
Cemetery cleanup begins Aug. 16

By Robin Delaney
Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

The Fort Madison Cemetery Department will begin Fall Clean Up at Sacred Heart, Elmwood, Oakland and City Cemeteries on Monday, Aug. 16, through Friday, Aug.20. ALL items must be removed from the gravesites before Monday, Aug. 16. Any items left will be disposed of during cemetery cleanup. No items are to be placed on the graves until Monday, Aug. 23.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

