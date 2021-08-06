Cancel
Mayor to update NLCHS

By Robin Delaney
Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

The monthly public meeting of the North Lee County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Historic ATSF Depot. Guest speaker for the meeting will be Mayor Matt Mohrfeld, who will address all present as to the future of the Historical Society’s Museum Complex.

