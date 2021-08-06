Mayor to update NLCHS

This slideshow requires JavaScript. This past quarter, we have done some great things, and have made some great progress as a city. On May 11, 2021, we broke ground on Bunche Park, one of the parks we promised to renovate under the General Obligation Bond. The new Bunche Park is truly a remarkable sight, especially when we remember what it used to look like. It is going to be a great place for our kids to come and play as it features some wonderful amenities like an indoor track, a playground, a beautiful football field, and alternative sports. We also broke ground on Cloverleaf Park on June 21. The groundbreaking celebrates the first phase of the construction of a new recreational building, basketball court, and parking lot.