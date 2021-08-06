Cancel
Nassau County, NY

Curran Files Plan to Provide $375 Cash Payments to up to 400,000 Nassau Households

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNassau County Executive Laura Curran has filed an ordinance in the Nassau County Legislature appropriating $100 million provided to the County under the American Rescue Plan Act for one-time cash assistance of $375 to qualifying households (renters and homeowners, including residents living in cooperatives) that have experienced negative economic impacts due to the pandemic. The County Executive’s plan (“Nassau County Household Assistance Program or HAP”) will extend much-needed relief to up to 400,000 qualifying households as they recover from the often-devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

