Quick Hits: Allison, Lycksell, O'Connell, TIFH

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

1) The Offseason Inventory series continues today on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com with a look at some of the team's rookie hopefuls for the 2021-22 season: forwards Morgan Frost, Wade Allison, Tanner Laczynski and defensemen Cam York and Egor Zamula. We also discuss slide-rule eligible teenagers Tysor Foerster and Zayde Wisdom. Over the...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Goalie Market, Armstrong, Hart and More

1) Flyers president of hockey operations and general manager Chuck Fletcher was a guest on 97.5 FM yesterday morning, speaking about the team's off-season moves and what may be to come. Much of the discussion reiterated Fletcher's press conference on Wednesday afternoon, following the signings of Martin Jones, Keith Yandle and Nate Thompson after the earlier acquisitions of Cam Atkinson, Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen. However, Fletcher elaborated a little bit further on the Jones signing.
NHLESPN

Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito dies

Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who was a fixture for the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 78. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz said in a statement that Esposito had a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Chicago claimed Esposito from the Montreal Canadiens in what was then an...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Wild, Oilers, Canucks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers have signed Igor Shesterkin. What does that mean for Alexandar Georgiev? Is a trade more likely? There are updates out of Minnesota where the pressure is mounting regarding forward Kirill Kaprizov. Apparently, he’s got a realistic offer from the KHL. What’s the status on Vancouver Canucks’ restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes? Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are looking at adding at least one more defenseman before training camp opens. Who are they looking at?
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Tony Esposito; Bylsma joins AHL Charlotte

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • “With his butterfly stance, his choice of No. 35 (unusual for a goalie of the time) and his famous quirks and quips, Tony Esposito became synonymous with the Chicago Blackhawks and one of the iconic heroes of Team Canada ’72.” [Ottawa Citizen]
NHLSports Illustrated

Why Martin Brodeur Recruited Jonathan Bernier to the Devils

Jonathan Bernier knew he was having a great year. He also knew he was tired of playing in games that didn’t matter. It was getting to him. Not that he was miserable being a Detroit Red Wing. Signing there in summer 2018 turned out to be a great move for his career. As a father of three, he grew roots in Birmingham, Mich., alongside his wife, Martine Forget. They loved the neighbourhood and the schools. They were big family people. And, on the ice, by Bernier’s second season as a Red Wing, he earned his longest look as a starting goaltender since the days of his big opportunity with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2013-14 through 2015-16. Gradually earning a bigger share of the pie than Jimmy Howard’s, Bernier established himself as the backbone of a rebuilding Red Wings squad. This past season, sharing the net with Thomas Greiss, Bernier delivered the best work of his career.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Tony Esposito, Dan Bylsma, Dusty Imoo, Brandt Clarke and Jakub Vrana

Chicago Blackhawks: Former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito passed away yesterday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob Condor Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be their assistant coach with the Charlotte Checker (AHL). The Kraken share the team with the Florida Panthers. Geordie Kinnear is the team’s head coach.
NHLSports Illustrated

Could the Wild Trade Kirill Kaprizov?

Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations with the Minnesota Wild took a surprising turn on Monday. Kaprizov has reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a one-year contract with KHL club CSKA Moscow worth around $10 million. That move could make the 24-year-old winger the subject of trade speculation. The Wild initially hoped...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 5th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The focus of the...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Carter scores career-high 4 goals, Penguins beat Sabres 8-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with an 8-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat Michael Houser three...
NHLwingingitinmotown.com

Quick Hits: The Naming Names Edition

If you’ve got 30 minutes to spare it’s always good getting to listen to Steve Yzerman, who continues to use GM speak, but in a way that doesn’t anger me. He goes over a wide variety of topics from the kids who have to earn their time to the plan for drafting in the future, why he brought in who he did and what they might still do (spoiler: not a ton, but maybe 1 or 2 more depth forwards if the fit is right)
NHLwingingitinmotown.com

Quick Hits: The Free Agency Day 2 Edition

Just a quick reminder where the Wings stand. We have Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrána, Adam Erne, and Filip Hronek left to sign as roster regulars plus Givani Smith as another potential regular. Without bringing up Smith, Veleno, Raymond or Berggren, Detroit has seven roster spots to fill to get to 23 and has $26.67M to fill them.
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Summer Speaking Edition

Bertuzzi said Larkin has been working out with him too and he sees him every day. Says both are getting better and skating together. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings. — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) July 31, 2021. Around the League. There is some very serious accusations being made by Evander Kane’s wife saying that...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Sam Steel must take big step forward with Ducks next season

While the Anaheim Ducks continue to integrate young players into their lineup, not all will have a linear path with their development. While the likes of Max Comtois and Troy Terry performed well with the Ducks this year, one key young forward who had a fairly disappointing season was Sam Steel.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Breaking Down Hart's 2020-21 Struggles, Quick Hits

Prior to the 2020-21 season, Carter Hart never experienced any significant adversity in either his junior or pro careers. Before he turned pro, Hart was a three-time Del Wilson Trophy (WHL Goalie of the Year) winner, a two-time CHL Goalie of the Year winner, and an IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal winner as Team Canada's starter in 2017-18. In his rookie pro season, he graduated after 18 games from the American Hockey League to the NHL at age 20. In 2019-29, he broke Bernie Parent's single-season home save percentage franchise record and backstopped the Flyers to within one win of reaching the Eastern Conference Final in the playoffs.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Forward lines, One Year since Bubble opener, TIFH

1) With the major exception of the July 24 trade that sent Jakub Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Cam Atkinson, the Flyers forward corps is largely the same as the group that was in place last season. As of today, if I had to predict opening-night lines, it might look something like this:
NHLwingingitinmotown.com

Quick Hits: The Chirpin’ Broccoli Edition

Back it up and we’re good, kid. If NHL Players Were Vegetables -Last Word on Sports. Younger people tend to hate broccoli. It’s got a strange texture and its flavor often deters even the hungriest of children. As you get older, you tend to appreciate the things you may have disliked when you were a kid. Dougie Hamilton is broccoli for that reason. He’s not the flashiest or most eye-catching player. An “eye test” fan may write him off prematurely. But, as the world of analytical hockey evolves, many have begun to acknowledge Dougie’s excellence. Like broccoli, he’s an acquired taste — but one that pays dividends in the long run.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Sanheim, Flyers Hires and Promotions, ECDAB

1) Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday that the Flyers have elected to file for team-initiated arbitration with restricted free agent defenseman Travis Sanheim. The significant majority of cases get resolved prior to an arbitration hearing. It is likely that the Flyers and Sanheim camp are not currently close to reaching an agreement on a new contract. However, having a deadline set before an arbitration hearing often helps to bring about a resolution. The binding nature of NHL arbitration (unless the NHL team opts to walk away from the award and make the player an unrestricted free agent, which is very unlikely in this case) means both sides entail risk of an unfavorable ruling.
NHLBuffalo News

Sabres goalie Craig Anderson could be an ideal mentor for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

There is no longer a question about whether Craig Anderson belongs. He scaled the ladder in the National Hockey League, enduring a brutal start to his career and, later, getting placed on waivers three times in 16 days, to almost reach the summit by outplaying each opposing goalie during the Ottawa Senators’ run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2017.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Penguins signing of Aston-Reese may be last task of offseason

The Penguins and Zach Aston-Reese have avoided the previously scheduled arbitration hearing for later this month. I thought the range was 1.5M-2.2M and this fits nicely towards the cheaper end of the spectrum. This is a win win for both parties. Aston-Reese gets a raise and will be allowed to...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Ducks re-sign Isac Lundestrom and Sam Steel

The Anaheim Ducks announced yesterday that the team has re-signed forwards Isac Lundestrom and Sam Steel. Steel is 23 years old and scored six goals and 12 points in 42 games with Anaheim this past season. He was originally selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Ducks, scoring a total of 18 goals and 45 points in 129 career NHL games.

