Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand County, CO

A New Musical From DCPA Remembers The East Troublesome Fire, And Nods At Our New Climate Reality

By Monica Castillo
cpr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the people of Grand County, Colorado, the East Troublesome Fire left a burn scar that’s deeper than just scorched earth. It’s a wound playwright Jessica Kahkoska knows as well. She experienced her own close run-in with a wildfire back in 2013 when the Black Forest Fire burned around her parents’ home near Colorado Springs. It’s an experience that changed the landscape of her childhood and a memory that weighed on her mind while she was watching the news last year as large swaths of Colorado burned.

www.cpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Park, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Grand County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#Wild Fire#Climate Change#Coloradan#History Colorado#Dcpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

HHS will require health care workforce to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Washington (CNN) — Covid-19 vaccinations will be required for the more than 25,000 health care staff and volunteers working at the Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday. "Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) who serve in federally-operated health...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy