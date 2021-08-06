A New Musical From DCPA Remembers The East Troublesome Fire, And Nods At Our New Climate Reality

For the people of Grand County, Colorado, the East Troublesome Fire left a burn scar that’s deeper than just scorched earth. It’s a wound playwright Jessica Kahkoska knows as well. She experienced her own close run-in with a wildfire back in 2013 when the Black Forest Fire burned around her parents’ home near Colorado Springs. It’s an experience that changed the landscape of her childhood and a memory that weighed on her mind while she was watching the news last year as large swaths of Colorado burned.