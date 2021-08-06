Cancel
‘Framing Britney Spears’ director “totally understands” singer’s criticism of documentary

By Adam Starkey
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of Framing Britney Spears has responded to the singer’s criticism of the documentary, explaining how she “totally understands” her complaints. : Britney Spears’ court appearance was a display of her strength, and the power of #FreeBritney. The documentary, which was released in February, covers the popstar’s struggles with...

Britney Spears’ social media break

Britney Spears is taking a small break from social media. The ‘Piece of Me’ hitmaker – who is currently battling to end her conservatorship – has announced to her fans that she will be posting on Instagram “a little less from now on”. She wrote: “In a system where I’ve...
CelebritiesVulture

Britney Spears’s Lawyer Is Taking Steps to Remove Jamie As Conservator ASAP

Britney Spears’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart (the one she actually had a hand in picking), filed court documents asking to move up the hearing on whether or not to remove Jamie Spears as her conservator. The hearing is currently slated for September, but Rosengart wants it moved up to August. “In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further,” Rosengart said in the statement, obtained by the Blast. “Every day matters.” Jodi Montgomery, Spears’s personal conservator is also quoted in the document, saying, “Mr. Spears’s removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney’s] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee.” Jamie Spears previously alleged that Montgomery had been the main decision maker during the past two years, a statement that Montgomery denied.
CelebritiesBillboard

Britney Spears Endorses Some Selena Gomez-Inspired Advice & A Fan's #FreeBritney Flag

The 39-year-old pop superstar has been posting more freely on Instagram following her two breakthrough court hearings this summer, when she gave a harrowing account on June 23 during the first one and when she was granted permission by the judge to hire her own lawyer during a second hearing on July 14. Between her first time publicly addressing the #FreeBritney movement to topless photos, Spears is not holding back. And according to her, the public doesn't know the full story.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Britney Spears’ dad claims the singer is “mentally sick”

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has claimed that the singer’s conservator Jodi Montgomery told him she is “mentally sick” and wanted to place her under a psychiatric hold. Jamie claimed in the filings: “On July 9, 2021, I received a phone call from Ms Montgomery. “During our call, Ms Montgomery...
MusicNME

Justin Timberlake posts tribute to late backup singer Nicole Hurst

Justin Timberlake has mourned the loss of his backup singer Nicole Hurst with a heartfelt statement on social media. Hurst was 39 years old, and according to Billboard, died after a long battle with breast cancer. However, the official cause of her death has yet to be made public. Taking...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Britney Spears: Now her mother speaks and confirms Britney’s words

“A relationship full of fear and hatred”: Now the mother of Britney Spears speaks. The relationship between Britney Spears and her mother is considered difficult, but now Lynne Spears has sided with her daughter for the first time. She supports in court their demand to remove the father as a guardian. And confirms bad reports.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Britney's Agent Claims He Was Threatened Into Staying Silent About Her Conservatorship

There’s a long list of people who are supporting Britney Spears amid the #FreeBritney movement and her bid to end her 13-years-long conservatorship, and the latest is one of her closest team members. Brit’s agent of over 12 years has spoken out in a lengthy and passionate social media post. Cade Hudson's Instagram about Britney Spears' conservatorship was eye-opening.
Celebritiesspectrumlocalnews.com

What’s next in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case?

Britney Spears is famous for many things: She’s a record-making pop star whose songs defined a generation, a formidable dancer who has delivered countless impressive performances and a doting mother of two young boys. She is also the subject of a high-profile, court-mandated conservatorship that has controlled the vast majority...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Britney Spears

Jamie's Replacement Will Audit Jamie Let's See How He Spent Her Money!!!. Britney Spears has made it abundantly clear she wants her father, Jamie, out as conservator of her estate and Jason Rubin to take his place ... and if and when he does, sources tell TMZ he'll put Jamie under the microscope.

