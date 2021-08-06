Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Jewish leader wants apology from GOP for 'offensive' Holocaust comparison

oklahoman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oklahoma Jewish leader said Oklahoma GOP leaders who compared COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the Holocaust should apologize for the "hurtful" and "offensive" analogy. Roberta Clark, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, said she was disappointed in an Oklahoma GOP social media post that likened the Nazis' persecution of the Jews during the Holocaust to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

www.oklahoman.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Mccall
Person
James Lankford
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Jim Inhofe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Holocaust#Judaism#Israel#Jews#Jewish#Gop#Nazis#Republicans#Senate#House#Covid Classrooms#The Oklahoma Gop#The Star Of David#Rabbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

GOP congressman asks for immunity in Capitol riot lawsuit

WASHINGTON (CN) — U.S. Representative Mo Brooks has asked a federal judge to grant him immunity from a lawsuit claiming he helped to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “This court must resolve whether it will render a decision based on fiction or fact supported by evidence,”...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Cori Bush says pardon of couple who waved guns at BLM protesters is ‘absolutely unbelievable’

Missouri Representative Cori Bush has expressed her outrage at the pardons granted to a couple who pointed their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were caught on camera wielding weapons as racial justice protesters marched in their neighbourhood last year. Video footage of them standing outside their home brandishing an AR-15 rifle and a handgun as protesters passed by went viral.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says 'baby cribs and families would be on the streets' without Biden's 'courageous' eviction moratorium and praises Cori Bush sleeping outside the Capitol in protest

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised President Biden on Friday for extending the eviction moratorium and told reporters 'baby cribs, families and personal belongings would be on the street' if he hadn't stepped in. 'I commend the president for his courageous action and his informed action on extending the eviction moratorium...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

The Biden Administration Is Playing Dumb—and Into a Trap | Opinion

The Biden administration is playing into a trap of their side's own-making—and smart Republicans would be wise to remember this moment as a precedent for a future vindication of the Constitution's separation of powers. As panic set in over the expiration of the pandemic-related eviction moratorium, Democrats scrambled to protect...

Comments / 1

Community Policy