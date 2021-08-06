OKC Jewish leader wants apology from GOP for 'offensive' Holocaust comparison
An Oklahoma Jewish leader said Oklahoma GOP leaders who compared COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the Holocaust should apologize for the "hurtful" and "offensive" analogy. Roberta Clark, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, said she was disappointed in an Oklahoma GOP social media post that likened the Nazis' persecution of the Jews during the Holocaust to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.www.oklahoman.com
Comments / 1