Calamint brings long-lasting white flowers, pollinators to your garden

By Carol Papas
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a versatile, easy-care perennial for a sunny spot in the garden? Look no further than lesser calamint (Calaminta neptetoides subsp. nepeta). Lesser calamint has been chosen by the Perennial Plant Association as the 2021 Perennial of the Year. The PPA is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and other professionals involved in the green industry. They know their perennials, and this year's choice is perfect for gardeners in our region.

