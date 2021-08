NBC’s Tokyo Olympics primetime coverage pulled in an average 15.5 million viewers, down 40 percent from the average 26.7 million primetime viewers for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. But the network, in unveiling its final TV ratings for a Tokyo Games thrown off-kilter by the pandemic, played up online TV gains, including securing nearly 6 billion streaming minutes consumed across NBC Olympics digital and social media platforms and Peacock’s securing its best two weeks of usage ever. Peacock offered no numbers to quantify the audience gains for the streamer as it offered five hours of live event coverage during the...