5 burning questions facing the Carolina Panthers at WR in 2021

What are some pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers potentially moving stud offensive tackle Taylor Moton to left tackle in 2021?. There is going to be plenty of competition for places over the next few weeks as the Carolina Panthers try and figure out just who is going to be starting along their offensive line. They have a mixture of veterans and unproven rookies to protect new quarterback Sam Darnold in 2021, but outside of two confirmed starters one could make a case the rest are up for grabs,