NFL

Colts camp honors Hall of Fame inductees Manning, James with themed day

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD, Ind. — Saturday’s Colts camp will honor two legendary players being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James will be in Canton, Ohio Saturday and Sunday joining the sport’s most elite. But there will also be something special in celebration right here at Colts training camp.

NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Neither of Peyton Manning’s Kids’ Favorite Player is Peyton Manning

He's one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to play the game in its history. On August 8th, he'll take his place among the other greats of the game in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He's only one of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl title with two different teams (the other being Tom Brady after Tampa Bay's win earlier this year). His 71,940 career passing yards and 539 career passing touchdowns put him third all-time on both lists. You could argue he single-handedly turned shifted the focus of Hoosier Hysteria from basketball to football in the state of Indiana. All of this, combined with his personality and sense of humor, has endeared him to millions of people and made them fans (myself included). But, despite all those accomplishments, there are two people who are apparently not impressed with Peyton Manning's accomplishments — his own son and daughter.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLCBS Sports

Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James explains why Ezekiel Elliott reminds him of himself

Edgerrin James was the Swiss Army knife of running backs. He won a pair of rushing titles and had five seasons with at least 50 receptions during his time with the Colts. A shifty running back who was never afraid of contact, James' agility and creativity helped him turn what would have been modest gains into game-breaking plays. James' excellence on the gridiron will be recognized on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio, when the former Colt and Cardinal will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLcbslocal.com

Peyton Manning Gets Ready For Dad Archie To Present Him At Hall Of Fame Ceremony: ‘He’s Had Greatest Impact On My Football, Everyday Life’

CANTON, OH (CBS4)- This weekend will be a special one for Broncos fans as former quarterback Peyton Manning gets enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 on Sunday. The weekend in Canton is also a special one for the Manning family, as Peyton explained during Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game broadcast why he chose his dad Archie to be his presenter for the ceremony.
NFLrockytopinsider.com

Peyton Manning Honored With Tear-Jerking Tribute Video Before Hall of Fame Induction

On Sunday, Peyton Manning will forever leave his mark in the history books as The Sherriff heads to Canton. The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will receive his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2021. And to celebrate, the Indianapolis Colts took a trip down memory lane and unveiled a touching, tear-jerking tribute video in his honor.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning’s Speech Last Night

At his Hall of Fame induction speech last night, Peyton Manning delivered a speech that would have made most politicians blush for how passionate it was. As the son, brother, future uncle and potential father of NFL players, the game has been a part of Manning’s life forever and always will. Manning made that much clear in his speech, calling upon all of the fans to ensure the game’s growth for years to come.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Nick Foles Sends Clear Message Amid Trade Rumors

The Bears’ Nick Foles is one of the more appealing trade targets in the NFL. Head coach Matt Nagy is well aware that teams are interested in acquiring the Super Bowl LII MVP. The trade inquiries have reached Foles as well. Speaking to the press Monday, Foles addressed the possibility of leaving Chicago.
NFLFanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.

