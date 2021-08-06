Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-05 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine AREAS OF DENSE FOG DEVELOPING IN WESTERN MINNESOTA Fog has been slowly expanding across western Minnesota early this morning, with visibilities in spots down to a quarter of a mile or less. This fog will burn off after sunrise. If driving, use low beam headlights and leave extra space between the car in front of you.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lac Qui Parle County, MN
County
Stevens County, MN
County
Swift County, MN
County
Chippewa County, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Pope County, MN
County
Douglas County, MN
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
City
Swift, MN
County
Yellow Medicine County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

HHS will require health care workforce to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Washington (CNN) — Covid-19 vaccinations will be required for the more than 25,000 health care staff and volunteers working at the Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday. "Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) who serve in federally-operated health...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy