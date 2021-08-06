Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine AREAS OF DENSE FOG DEVELOPING IN WESTERN MINNESOTA Fog has been slowly expanding across western Minnesota early this morning, with visibilities in spots down to a quarter of a mile or less. This fog will burn off after sunrise. If driving, use low beam headlights and leave extra space between the car in front of you.