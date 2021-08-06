Being on the Lord’s team

We have two options for where we place our hope: the God who created the world or things in that world. But hope in God is not natural for humans. The hope that we come by easier is hope in earthly things. We hope that our retirement account is enough, our spouse makes us happy, or our job makes us content. In the same way, we hope that the doctor has good news, the plane takes off and lands safely, or that our children grow up to be responsible adults. However, there is a difference between our hope in these earthly things and when we hope in God.