Being on the Lord’s team
I love watching the Olympics. Each night we have tuned in to see highlights of athletes competing individually and as teams at the top of their abilities. Speaking recently of the Olympics, Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, encouraged us all to “reflect personally on what we can do to eliminate contention from our own lives as we embrace the Olympic ideals of excellence, friendship and respect.”farmvilleherald.com
