HERE’S EAGLES JALEN REAGOR’S SPECTACULAR CATCH OF THE CAMP!

Reagor (lower body) failed a conditioning test at the beginning of training camp, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The report suggests Reagor suffered a minor lower-body injury as a result of the test, also noting that the recent murder of a close friend has weighed heavily on the young wideout in recent weeks. The 2020 first-round pick has been a limited participant through the first two days of training camp, doing individual drills but not team work. DeVonta Smith and Travis Fulgham opened camp as the starting wideouts, though the latter is already day-to-day with a lower body injury of his own. Reagor remains on track for a starting spot and should ramp up his activity level soon enough.