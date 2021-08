A new study of blood samples is being used to suggest that Covid-19 was actually in the U.S. by Christmas of 2019. While the evidence does not give an official understanding of when the disease hit the states, some health officials believe that a small number of cases could have happened during the time. Natalie Thornburg of the CDC believes that the number show a consistent trend. “There was probably very rare and sporadic cases here earlier than we were aware of. But it was not widespread and didn't become widespread until late February," said Thornburg.