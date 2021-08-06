Cancel
NFL

WILL EAGLES EVER GET OUT FROM UNDER THE CARSON WENTZ CLOUD!?

Cover picture for the articleUnder the terms of the Colts trade, the Eagles need Carson Wentz to stay healthy and play a lot for them to get the Colts’ 2022 first-round pick. With Wentz out a reported 5-12 weeks with a foot injury, that’s going to be hard. The specifics of the trade are...

NFLchatsports.com

Colts: Carson Wentz continues taking indirect shots at Eagles with culture comments

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 28: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) The Indianapolis Colts made one of the boldest trades in years when they acquired former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz with the expectation of trying to rehabilitate his value after an awful 2020 season that saw Doug Pederson get the ax.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Frank Reich Names Likely Starting QB With Carson Wentz Out

Training camp is underway and the Indianapolis Colts might have an answer at quarterback. New arrival Carson Wentz is undergoing a foot surgery that could keep him out for up to 12 weeks. Wentz figured to start for Indianapolis after the Colts traded for him on March 17. With Wentz out for an extended period, the QB job looks like it’s Jacob Eason’s to lose.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Carson Wentz News

Despite recent reports that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz would likely miss the start of the 2021 season as he recovers from foot surgery, the news today changes that narrative entirely. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Wentz is now on pace to open the season against the Seattle Seahawks as...
NFLFanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: What to do about Nick Mullens?

When the Philadelphia Eagles released Jamie Newman earlier this offseason, it left many a fan confused about the team’s immediate plans. Sure, the team already had a 22-year-old signal-caller in Jalen Hurts in place as their potential franchise quarterback in waiting and everyone’s favorite Audubon, New Jersey native – and Super Bowl MVP – Joe Flacco in place to back him up, but to many, Newsome was one of the more intriguing options in the 2021 NFL Draft. Landing him for nothing, not even any guaranteed money on his contract, felt like an absolute steal that could potentially pay off down the road.
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury

July 30 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a foot injury during a training camp practice this week. Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady told reporters Friday that Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot when he rolled out and planted to make a throw late in Thursday's practice. He was held out for the final period of that practice due to the ailment.
NFLFanSided

Carson Wentz surgery means Eagles already won trade with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will be without quarterback Carson Wentz for the next five to 12 weeks. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Monday morning that his starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery and will miss the next five to 12 weeks of action. Wentz is having...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Surprise! Carson Wentz is back at Colts practice!

Two weeks ago, it looked like Carson Wentz was going to be out a significant portion of time and, potentially costing the Eagles a first round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Two weeks later, Indy’s new signal-caller is back and appears ready to resume his duties as the team’s starting QB.
NFLStampede Blue

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson Both Back at Practice ‘Bootless’ at Colts Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts received some encouragement on Tuesday, as both starting quarterback Carson Wentz and left guard Quenton Nelson were seen walking around ‘bootless’ at training camp practice despite each having undergone recent foot surgery respectively (via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer):. The original recovery timetable for each was an estimated...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Colts QB Carson Wentz, C Ryan Kelly out with injuries

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is not practicing Friday due to a foot injury that ended his practice early the day before. Wentz, acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in an offseason trade, left Thursday's practice before it was completed, but his injury status wasn't known until Friday. The Colts did...
NFLwcn247.com

Colts' QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss five to 12 weeks because a broken left foot. Coach Frank Reich made the announcement following his return to the practice field after missing all of last week's workouts because of a positive COVID-19 test. Reich says Wentz will have surgery to remove a piece of bone Monday afternoon. Reich says doctors found Wentz had broken the foot years ago, probably in high school, and that a piece of bone came loose when he hurt the foot last Thursday. For now, Indy plans to use Jacob Eason as the starter. Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and has not appeared in an NFL game — regular season or preseason.
NFLAsbury Park Press

Why Zach Ertz is one of 7 Eagles to watch in preseason opener vs. Steelers

The Eagles' first preseason game could be as noteworthy for who doesn't play as much as who does. Sure, quarterback Jalen Hurts will get some snaps when the Eagles face the Steelers on Thursday night, as will most of the healthy players, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. The problem...
NFLnumberfire.com

Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert 'heavily targeted' at Eagles camp

Philadelphia Eagles tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have been "heavily targeted" by quarterback Jalen Hurts at training camp, per Mike Kaye of NJ.com. "Entering camp, Hurts’ ability to find tight ends was a concern," Kaye said. "So far, he’s been been on point with targets to Goedert and Ertz." Hurts targeted tight ends on 29.7 percent of his throws last season and the position is poised to be featured prominently again in 2021, even with the addition of first-round pick DeVonta Smith. Kaye's commentary suggests the target distribution will be a lot closer than current ADP's would suggest, as per Fantasy Football Calculator, Goedert's ADP in 12-team PPR leagues is 7.03 (TE7) and Ertz's is 14.09 (TE22). Ertz didn't have more than 70 yards in any game last season and he finished with 36 catches for 335 yards and 1 touchdown in 11 contests.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

BREAKING: Carson Wentz to Have Foot Procedure, Out 5-12 Weeks

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich returned to the practice field on Monday but already had to deliver some less-than-ideal news: quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo a procedure on his foot that will keep him out anywhere from 5 to 12 weeks. That timetable puts Wentz's return anywhere from about...
NFLYardbarker

Carson Wentz’s foot injury could hugely impact the Eagles

Howie Roseman was unable to package another player in the deal for Carson Wentz, or attain one in the process of moving him. The Eagles accepted an offer from the Colts consisting of a 2021 third-rounder and a 2022 second-rounder that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75%+ of snaps or 70%+ and the Colts make the playoffs.

