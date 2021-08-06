Milan and Napoli pushing for Chelsea man with Juventus seemingly out of the race

AC Milan are hoping to bring Tiemoue Bakayoko back to the club but they face competition from Napoli, according to a report. Bakayoko has spent time on loan at both clubs and both now need a physical midfielder. Calciomercato.com writes how the former Monaco man would suit both Pioli and Spalletti, but the high salary he receives from Chelsea makes a permanent transfer difficult, and a loan exit in the last few days of the window is more likely.