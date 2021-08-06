Cancel
Soccer

Milan and Napoli pushing for Chelsea man with Juventus seemingly out of the race

By Oliver Fisher
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan are hoping to bring Tiemoue Bakayoko back to the club but they face competition from Napoli, according to a report. Bakayoko has spent time on loan at both clubs and both now need a physical midfielder. Calciomercato.com writes how the former Monaco man would suit both Pioli and Spalletti, but the high salary he receives from Chelsea makes a permanent transfer difficult, and a loan exit in the last few days of the window is more likely.

Manuel Locatelli
#Juventus#Barcelona#Napoli#Ac Milan#Monaco#Sassuolo
