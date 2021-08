CNN reported today that Tesla’s sales have “cratered” in China. Other outlets reported the info in a similar way. Yes, Tesla’s domestic sales in China were low compared to last month. This is completely normal for Tesla because of its shipment and delivery process. The first month of the quarter sees lower sales and the last month of the quarter sees higher sales. In total, Tesla reportedly sold 32,968 made-in-China vehicles in July, and 73% of those were exported to Australia and parts of Europe.