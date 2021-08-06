Cancel
Collier County, FL

NCH officials to discuss rising COVID-19 hospitalizations at press conference today

By Nicolette Perdomo
ABC7 Fort Myers
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Coronavirus patients at Naples Community Hosptial are at an all-time high today, officials said.

NCH officials will be updating the community on the increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients they are caring for on Friday. Health officials will also address the public with their plans on how to respond to the rise in hospitalizations.

In Collier County, the COVID-19 positivity rate for the last week is at 17.6%. NCH is currently caring for 150 patients who have COVID-19. Of those patients, 125 are unvaccinated, 26 are in the ICU, and 13 are on a ventilator. The ages range from 0 to 100 with a median age of 57.

The press conference is happening on Friday at NCH Baker Hospital on the second floor in the Telford Building Auditorium at noon.

ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
