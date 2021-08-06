Building a Better Boyertown Presents Oktoberfest

Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is thrilled to announce its 14th Annual Oktoberfest which will take place in Boyertown on Friday, September 17th from 5:00-9:00pm and Saturday, September 18th from 11:00am-9:00pm (rain date: Sunday, September 19th). Participants will enjoy a family-friendly, German and fall-themed event, including beer, delicious food, music and entertainment, and a variety of craft vendors. Each year this event draws approximately 5,000-8,000 attendees and continues to grow in popularity. After last year’s virtual celebration due to Covid, we are excited to offer this amazing in-person event for the Boyertown community and its visitors and make it bigger and better than ever before. Oktoberfest is free to attend and welcomes families of all ages. There will be activities for children and adults alike! Beer tent wristbands can be purchased for $5.00.