Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Building a Better Boyertown Presents Oktoberfest

bctv.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is thrilled to announce its 14th Annual Oktoberfest which will take place in Boyertown on Friday, September 17th from 5:00-9:00pm and Saturday, September 18th from 11:00am-9:00pm (rain date: Sunday, September 19th). Participants will enjoy a family-friendly, German and fall-themed event, including beer, delicious food, music and entertainment, and a variety of craft vendors. Each year this event draws approximately 5,000-8,000 attendees and continues to grow in popularity. After last year’s virtual celebration due to Covid, we are excited to offer this amazing in-person event for the Boyertown community and its visitors and make it bigger and better than ever before. Oktoberfest is free to attend and welcomes families of all ages. There will be activities for children and adults alike! Beer tent wristbands can be purchased for $5.00.

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
Berks County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Boyertown, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Hook And Ladder#Beer#Arts#German#Carstar#Ladder Company#R J Electric Inc#Climeco#Llc#Morrell Funeral Home Inc#The Boyertown Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy