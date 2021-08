The Manchester United and French midfielder has been linked with PSG all summer and he’s latest haircut includes a hint of blue, is this representing the PSG colour? The 28 year old star is a key player in the Manchester United team and with the Red Devils after signing Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane on the way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for Pogba to lead this United team to possible trophy’s this season.