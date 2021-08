Leadership Rutherford (LR) welcomed 40 members to the upcoming class of 2022. The announcement comes after the program was forced to take a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19. “While our world has changed, the need for leadership has not,” said Stephanie Brackman, executive director of Leadership Rutherford. “Leadership Rutherford strives to shape the vibrancy of our community through the continuation of leadership development, and I have no doubt that the new class will continue to represent our mission.”