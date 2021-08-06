Cancel
Cedarville, IL

From the Old Pine Rocker: Cedarville Historical Society features Lois Wyka

Freeport Journal Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January, the late local artist Lois Wyka was featured in my column. I had inherited a couple of her paintings and some of her work kept popping up in antique shops and thrift stores, so I asked if anyone else had paintings or knew anything about her. When I mentioned the distinctive “Wyka” signature on her pieces, it led to the identification of a large painting in the second-floor gallery of the Cedarville Area Historical Society that had long been labeled “unknown artist.” Thank you to a couple of readers who contacted me about the pieces they owned and to the woman who had taken lessons from Lois.

