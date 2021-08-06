Ravenswood Senior News: Column

The Ohio River Festival begins today with the crowning of Queen Daphne at 6 p.m. The Davisson Brothers Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Tomorrow we have a full schedule of events starting with a super breakfast at the North United Methodist that is sponsored by the church men' group. A bocce tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by a grand parade at 10:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies will be held at noon with Powerboat National Races entertaining the crowd from 1-3:30 p.m. There will be a cake and pie contest at 3:30 p.m., a corn hole contest at 4 p.m. and a Wacky Cardboard Boat Race at 5:30 p.m.; and entertainer Jess Kelly Adams will perform on stage at 7 p.m. followed by Darrell Worley at 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s day of activities will conclude with Zambelli Fireworks following the Darrell Worley Show.