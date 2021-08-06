Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ravenswood, WV

Ravenswood Senior News: Column

jacksonnewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio River Festival begins today with the crowning of Queen Daphne at 6 p.m. The Davisson Brothers Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Tomorrow we have a full schedule of events starting with a super breakfast at the North United Methodist that is sponsored by the church men' group. A bocce tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by a grand parade at 10:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies will be held at noon with Powerboat National Races entertaining the crowd from 1-3:30 p.m. There will be a cake and pie contest at 3:30 p.m., a corn hole contest at 4 p.m. and a Wacky Cardboard Boat Race at 5:30 p.m.; and entertainer Jess Kelly Adams will perform on stage at 7 p.m. followed by Darrell Worley at 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s day of activities will conclude with Zambelli Fireworks following the Darrell Worley Show.

www.jacksonnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Ravenswood, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Diamond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Softball#Art Center#The Ohio River Festival#Zambelli Fireworks#Powerboat National#Solitary Man#Ark Encounter#Diamond Tour#The Ohio Star Theater#Melmann#Cafeteria#Crazy Horse Museum#The Unique Journey Museum#The Made In America Store#Seneca Niagara Casino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy