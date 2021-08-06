Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics inspire us and give us hope

By Guest Columnist
farmvilleherald.com
 6 days ago

To be honest, I am a bit giddy about the Olympics. It is fun to watch the events, to learn about different sports, to see contestants from all over the world compete and excel and to find moments of true glory. I love the games, the stories and the athletes. There is something deeply profound to me in the quest for excellence displayed in the beautiful diversity of God’s people. Occasionally, you have good surprises like the swimmer from Tunisia who won gold in the 400-meter freestyle. He was not on anyone’s radar. It was a joy to see him so excited.

farmvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Race#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
Qatar
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Post-Bulletin

Jumping with joy: Local gymnasts inspired by Suni Lee, US Olympic Team

Emotions have been running high this week in Tokyo during the Olympic women’s gymnastics competition, from the anxiety amid Simone Biles’ decision to pull out of competition to joy as St. Paul native Sunisa Lee took the gold in the all-around competition. But regardless of where they stand on the...
SportsBBC

Charlotte Worthington: Family hope Olympic gold inspires others

Charlotte Worthington's parents recall the moment the Manchester-born Olympian won the first-ever BMX freestyle Olympic gold. Worthington is the first woman to land a 360-degree backflip in competition. Just 30 minutes after hitting the deck with her first attempt at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Team GB's Worthington nailed it with...
Celebritiesbrproud.com

Taylor Swift narrates inspirational promo for US Women’s Gymnastics

TOKYO, Japan (BRPROUD) – Taylor Swift narrated an inspirational speech supporting the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team in Japan. The soundtrack used in the promo video was written by the international pop star. The video features shots of the USA Gymnastics team practicing as narration refers to Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey stepping up to the plate as Simone Biles made the choice to withdraw from the all-around competition.
Visual ArtABC 4

Energy and Japanese culture inspire US artist

Many Japanese artists living in New York carry the voices of their ancestors in their artwork, from the technique to the expression, combined with their own passion and energy to make one-of-a-kind paintings. Yukako is a Japanese artist using the energy of New York as her inspiration in her original...
Sportssouthernillinoisnow.com

US mining for gold at Olympic Stadium

TOKYO (AP) — The gold medals are beginning to trickle in for U.S track and field athletes at the Tokyo Games. Sydney McLaughlin has broken her own world record to win the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 51.46 seconds. She edged out Dalilah Muhammad, who won silver to make it a U.S. 1-2 finish.
SportsFrankfort Times

Australia's hopes for Olympic gold vanish against the US

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Gregg Popovich wrapped his arms around Australia's Patty Mills when it was over, and even the coach of the U.S. team was struck by how the losing team must have been feeling at the final buzzer. A medal was in Australia's hands. That is, until it...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Vashti Cunningham only US hope in Olympic high jump

From the time she was a teenage prodigy at Bishop Gorman High School, Vashti Cunningham has faced high expectations. She is the daughter of a former star NFL and UNLV quarterback and has long been viewed as America’s best hope to win the gold medal in the high jump. On...
Caldwell County, NCNews-Topic

Let's hope they don't kill us all

I grew up enjoying disaster movies with my father. One trope of the Hollywood disaster movie is "Ignorance Kills," in which a bunch of shortsighted, self-centered people make a lot of rash decisions and cause a lot of death. Now, your average Hollywood disaster movie is around 90 minutes, so this process is greatly sped up. We've gotten to see this play out in real life, albeit more slowly, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. At every step of the way, people act like they've never heard of medicine or science and they go off on witch hunts any time you try to protect them or others. If you show people science, they don't believe it. If you give them advice, they react like a spoiled 4-year-old and refuse to take it just because you mentioned taking care of themselves would be a good idea. If you point out that their actions hurt other people, they don't care and make a specious argument about "freedom." Evidently people don't believe their freedoms stop when they impinge upon the rights of others. If you appeal to their culture or their religion or their better nature, they go off the rails entirely. It's not just Caldwell County, or North Carolina, or even the United States. We see it in France, Spain, Brazil, the UK, etc. Short-sightedness and self-centeredness apparently bring us all together. Let's just hope it doesn't kill us.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Canada Stuns US In Olympic Semifinal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The U.S. Women’s National Team has lost to Canada 1-0 in the semifinals of the Olympics to give up the chance of winning their fifth Olympic Gold Medal. Likely The Final Olympics For Many. “It is terrible, uhm, I mean not our best game, not...
Musicedmidentity.com

Fryar Gives Us the Lowdown on “Doubt In My Head”

After dropping his latest tune, “Doubt In My Head,” Fryar chats with us about working with Mersiv, his favorite plug-ins, and more!. The underground bass scene is flourishing with countless emerging artists entering the game and showcasing their unique sounds. Amongst plenty of names to watch out for, Fryar remains at the top of our radar – and for good reason. Following recent releases “Doubt In My Head” and an EP with Mersiv, Paradise, he’s gained even more traction with his atmospheric sound design comprised of walloping basses, hip-hop infusion, and transcendental melodies.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How McKayla Maroney Feels About Simone Biles Being Called The G.O.A.T.

A lot has been said about Simone Biles since her departure from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For those that did not tune in, Biles, who has often been touted as the greatest gymnast of all time (and one of the best athletes overall), shocked the world when she bowed out of the games. During a team competition, Biles bailed on a vault landing and quickly left the mat. She returned a short while later, but opted not to participate in the competition. She announced that, while she was not physically hurt, mentally, she did not feel comfortable continuing, per CNN.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Joy Duggar Shows Some Skin In Summertime Snaps: See Photos

Joy Duggar Forsyth is joining some of her sisters in ditching Jim Bob and Michelle’s strict modesty standards. Since many of the Duggar kids have gotten married and left their family’s home, they have decided to stop following the modesty rules their parents asked them to adhere to. Longtime fans will recall that the girls have always worn long skirts and dresses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy