Olympics inspire us and give us hope

I grew up enjoying disaster movies with my father. One trope of the Hollywood disaster movie is "Ignorance Kills," in which a bunch of shortsighted, self-centered people make a lot of rash decisions and cause a lot of death. Now, your average Hollywood disaster movie is around 90 minutes, so this process is greatly sped up. We've gotten to see this play out in real life, albeit more slowly, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. At every step of the way, people act like they've never heard of medicine or science and they go off on witch hunts any time you try to protect them or others. If you show people science, they don't believe it. If you give them advice, they react like a spoiled 4-year-old and refuse to take it just because you mentioned taking care of themselves would be a good idea. If you point out that their actions hurt other people, they don't care and make a specious argument about "freedom." Evidently people don't believe their freedoms stop when they impinge upon the rights of others. If you appeal to their culture or their religion or their better nature, they go off the rails entirely. It's not just Caldwell County, or North Carolina, or even the United States. We see it in France, Spain, Brazil, the UK, etc. Short-sightedness and self-centeredness apparently bring us all together. Let's just hope it doesn't kill us.