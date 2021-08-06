Cancel
Area birthdays celebrated

By Annie May Miles
 6 days ago

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will meet Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center at 11 Davenport Road. The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will meet Monday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church at 28350 North James Madison Highway in New Canton. All members and guests are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

