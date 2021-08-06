Partly cloudy and mild conditions Friday
Temperatures are in the 60s in most places Friday morning, there are a few 50s. It’s a warm start to the day, we are a few degrees warmer than this time yesterday. Dew points are in the 60s in most places too, it’s not that muggy out to start our day but dew points will climb more today and even more this weekend/early next week. A few showers are possible today and this weekend. There’s a chance of rain a lot of days next week. Winds will be between 5-15mph today. All the heat from the west once again going to move through our area too. We still will have hazy conditions from the fire smoke. Mid 80s Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Mid to upper 60s overnight Friday.www.mywabashvalley.com
