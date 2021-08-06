Partly cloudy and mild conditions Friday

Temperatures are still very warm like the last two days. Close to 80 still in some places. Our dew points are very high also close to 80 in some places. It’s a warm and very humid start to the day. Heat advisory again Thursday 1-8pm edt for the whole valley. Heat index values up to about 110 degrees. Continue to limit time outdoors if possible. A few showers/storms are possible this morning. Most will pass north and stay northward. There was a severe thunderstorm watch for areas NW/N of the valley that expired at 4am cdt/5am edt. There are a few severe thunderstorm warnings just NW/N of our area. Most of these will weaken by the time they move towards us and the others will pass north & maybe grazing some of our far north counties. Overnight we will likely see some showers and maybe a few storms move in. These storms potentially could be strong to severe overnight. There is a marginal risk of seeing a few scattered strong to severe storms for our day one outlook but this is mainly for overnight hours for us, early Friday morning. Remember to stay hydrated with temperatures in the 90s again today. Things dry up and cool down for the weekend. Winds will be between 10-15mph. Highs in the lower 90s Thursday. Mid 70s overnight Thursday.