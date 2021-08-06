John Sellers to Speak At The HC Genealogical Society Fall Seminar

CHRISTUS Hospital in Sulphur Springs is experiencing a rise in COVID cases similar to hospitals in the surrounding area. President/CEO Paul Harvey joined KSST in an interview on the Good Morning Show with Enola Gay on Tuesday August 10, 2021 to share information for local residents, stressing that the procedures the public utilized earlier this year are still good weapons against the spread of the strain of virus now being encountered. And for persons who previously did not get the COVID-19 vaccine, he stated, “our local hospital is making the three types of vaccines easily available at no cost and with no appointment. It is every person’s own choice, but choosing to become vaccinated is the surest way we know to protect oneself against infection from COVID-19. Vaccine supplies are plentiful. Our public clinic is held each Friday morning from 9am -11am in the front lobby of the hospital, and will be held until further notice.