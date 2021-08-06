Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkins County, TX

John Sellers to Speak At The HC Genealogical Society Fall Seminar

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hopkins County Genealogical Society has planned another all-day Seminar and you are invited to register! It will be Saturday October 2, 2021 starting at 8:30am at Sulphur Springs City Hall. Following sessions 1 and 2, there will be a break for lunch between 11:30am and 1pm. The seminar will resume for Sessions 3 and 4, and conclude at 3:30pm. Register early for savings! For information, call the Research Library at 903-885-8523 or email to [email protected] Or drop by the Research Library at 611 North Davis on Mon, Tues, Thus or Fri. At this time, the Society’s website is not on-line, but will return soon with much more information available. Please bear with us until our website is back on line!

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Hopkins County, TX
Society
Sulphur Springs, TX
Society
Sulphur Springs, TX
Government
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Society#The Seminar#The Research Library#Early Bird Registration#Hcgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

‘The Wall That Heals’ Major Community Event Set For November 4-7, 2021 With Fundraisers in September

During the KSST Good Morning Show on Thursday August 12, 2021, a first interview on-air about the “The Wall That Heals” visit to Sulphur Springs was discussed with Committee members Danny Davis and Dena Loyd. Mandy Kennedy, who is spearheading the event, was not able to attend. As a result of her efforts as a member of the Veterans Memorial Committee. Sulphur Springs was selected as the only Texas town to receive a visit by ‘The Wall That Heals’ replica and mobile education center. During it’s planned visit November 4-7 of this year, TWTH will spread the healing legacy of Washington’s Vietnam Veterans Wall and educate about the impact of the Vietnam War. It also honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam era, and bears the names of the 58,279 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during that conflict. Local committee members and residents of Hopkins County are thrilled and excited about the opportunity to host the display.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Back To School Activities

If you think the school year is coming way too fast, just imagine how Como-Pickton students and teachers felt Wednesday when classes started for the 2021-2022 school year. Cumby and Miller Grove will begin classes Aug. 12, with the students in the remainder of Hopkins County and Yantis schools slated to return to class next week.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs ISD Back-To-School Activities Slated Over The Next Week

Although school will not officially start until Wednesday, Aug. 18, days have been designated for Sulphur Springs ISD back-to-school activities over the next week to help ease students and families into the 2021-2022 school years, including Meet the Teacher, School Supply Drive Thrus, Squad Offs, an alumni basketball tourney and Device Pick Up. Elementary officials too have announced plans for an After School Program to begin the first full week of school.
Food & DrinksPosted by
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu For August 11, 2021

Alliance Bank is the Community Partner for this week’s meal. Their continued support is greatly appreciated. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. MENU.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS President/CEO Speaks About Current COVID Spike, Ways to Stay Safe

CHRISTUS Hospital in Sulphur Springs is experiencing a rise in COVID cases similar to hospitals in the surrounding area. President/CEO Paul Harvey joined KSST in an interview on the Good Morning Show with Enola Gay on Tuesday August 10, 2021 to share information for local residents, stressing that the procedures the public utilized earlier this year are still good weapons against the spread of the strain of virus now being encountered. And for persons who previously did not get the COVID-19 vaccine, he stated, “our local hospital is making the three types of vaccines easily available at no cost and with no appointment. It is every person’s own choice, but choosing to become vaccinated is the surest way we know to protect oneself against infection from COVID-19. Vaccine supplies are plentiful. Our public clinic is held each Friday morning from 9am -11am in the front lobby of the hospital, and will be held until further notice.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

115th COVID-19 Fatality Confirmed, 203 Active Cases Reported For Hopkins County

It’s no secret that COVID-19 cases have continued to rising once again in Texas – including Hopkins County. The 7-day sate average number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 10,332, contributing to the 10,463 in Texas hospitals on Aug. 10. That’s nearly 3,000 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last week, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu For August 9-13, 2021

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for Aug. 9-13, 2021, includes:. Monday –Apricot Glazed Chicken, Rice, and Broccoli with Cheese Sauce. Tuesday...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 10, 2021

I have cleaned out my closet and i have clothes galore for sale some still have price tags on them some barely worn once or twice, some name brand there is dress, tops, pants and outfits will sale items as individual or you can fill up a grocery bags for $8 or a large for $12. call or text 903.440.5523 for more details sizes range for medium up to 3x, everything is excellent condition coming from a smoke free and animal free home.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – Aug 6, 2021

Austin Dyer and Michael Dyer to Annette Murillo and Sinoe Murillo Virgen Edder; tract in the John Norris survey. Janet Kay Jetton, Ricky Glyn Jetton and Lynnette Lee Bell to Mark Hill; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Peter Boekhorst and Tallie Boekhorst to Donald Ray McElhaney Jr. and Rhonda...
EducationPosted by
KSST Radio

Miller Grove ISD Meet The Teacher Planned Aug. 9 For All Grades, Classes Begin Thursday, Aug. 12

School starts Thursday, Aug. 12, at Miller Grove ISD. Several activities are planned to help students and their families gear up for the new school year. Meet the Teacher will be conducted from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 9, for all grades. Elementary students can drop off school supplies and meet their teacher. Junior High and High School students will be able to pick up schedules and meet their teachers. Students taking college classes will need to meet with Mrs. Hudson. There will be free hot dogs and ice cream provided by PTO in the Hornet’s Nest and families are welcome to tour the new Multipurpose Building. Also, if parents/guardians haven’t completed online registration for each child who will be attending Miller Grove ISD this year, new or returning, they are asked to do so online before the start of school.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sabine River Authority Awards $20,000 Community Assistance Grant To Hopkins County

The Sabine River Authority of Texas Thursday afternoon awarded a $20,000 Community Assistance Grant to Hopkins County on Aug. 5. The funding, part of SRA’s Fiscal Year 2021 Economic Development Initiative, is the second CAP grant Hopkins County has received from SRA in the past 2 years. SRA also awarded $20,000 to the county for their efforts during the pipeline rupture at Turkey Creek on Oct. 3.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – August 3

Don’t miss out on the premiere networking opportunity of the summer with the Chamber Showcase Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. There will be 30 businesses there, with samples and information about them and their services. Additionally, each business will have a gift or gift card to give away, so that’s up to 30 gift cards going to 30 lucky individuals who attend the come-and-go event.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

NETEX Amends Operating, Vegetation Cleanup, Track Reimbursement And Management Agreements With NETC

After months of discussion, Northeast Texas Rural Rail Transportation District (NETEX) agreed to a vegetation cleanup agreement, as well as amendments to the track reimbursement and management obligation agreements with North East Texas Connector, the division of Freedom Rail Group contracted to serve as operators for the NETEX railroad. A right-of-way usage rate schedule for private landowners was also approved as recommended by RAMS, the company that handles fees related to right-of-way and crossing uses.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs and Area Schools’ Back to Class 2021

Hopkins County school districts are getting ready to return to class for the 2021/2022 school year! Here’s a list with start dates for Sulphur Springs, Cumby, Miller Grove, Como-Pickton, Saltillo, North Hopkins, Sulphur Bluff and Yantis school districts plus other brief information. We plan an update next week as more information becomes available!
Paris, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Paris SBDC Offering Training to Assist Restaurants, Other Businesses

Paris SBDC offering training to assist restaurants, other businesses. The Paris Small Business Development Center is offering free in-person and online training events next week, one on building restaurant staff recession-proof tips for small business, and the other on getting, managing and spending money. Delivering 99 recession-proof tips for small...

Comments / 0

Community Policy