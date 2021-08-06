John Sellers to Speak At The HC Genealogical Society Fall Seminar
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society has planned another all-day Seminar and you are invited to register! It will be Saturday October 2, 2021 starting at 8:30am at Sulphur Springs City Hall. Following sessions 1 and 2, there will be a break for lunch between 11:30am and 1pm. The seminar will resume for Sessions 3 and 4, and conclude at 3:30pm. Register early for savings! For information, call the Research Library at 903-885-8523 or email to [email protected] Or drop by the Research Library at 611 North Davis on Mon, Tues, Thus or Fri. At this time, the Society’s website is not on-line, but will return soon with much more information available. Please bear with us until our website is back on line!www.ksstradio.com
